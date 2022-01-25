The Masaza Cup organising committee has announced the date for the 2021 edition final.

The final that will be contested for by Buddu and Buwekula will be held on March 05 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

The development was confirmed through a letter from the committee to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) on Tuesday, January 25.

“I bring you greetings from the Kingdom of Buganda. We appreciate the Federation’s Contribution towards the development of football in the kingdom and Uganda in general, reads part of the letter from the Masaza Cup organizing Committee. Read the letter.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to inform you that Masaza Cup closing match between Buwekula and Buddu is scheduled to take place on 5th March 2022 at the St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende. The closing match match will be officiated by the King of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.”

Meanwhile, the organizing committee will officially announce the date for the final to the members of the media next week.

Buddu will be playing their fifth Masaza Cup final after edging two time champions Bulemeezi 3-1 on penalties in the semifinal. Their only Masaza Cup triumph was in 2016 against Gomba.

They finished as runners up during the 2020 edition, losing to eventual winners Gomba 3-1 in the final at Kitende.

Buwekula advanced to the final after eliminating three time competition winners Mawokota in 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 normal time stalemate in semifinal.

Buwekula last contested in the Masaza Cup final during the 2012 edition, losing 1-0 to Bulemeezi.

Related