The Uganda Women’s Football National Team-Crested Cranes’ head coach George Lutalo has named a squad of 39 players that will commence training ahead of their upcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Kenya.

The Crested Cranes will face Harambe Starlets in the final qualifying phase of next year’s continental showpiece with the first leg slated for 17th February 2022 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. The return leg in Nairobi will come in a week later.

The squad summoned has players returning to the National Team fold after sometime. These include Yudaya Nakayenze, Viola Nambi and Shiraz Natasha.

Striker Fazila Ikwaput who was ruled out of the encounter against Ethiopia, in the last qualifying round, due to injury has recovered in time and is part of the squad that was announced on Tuesday.

The team will enter residential camp on Wednesday, 26th January at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru and thereafter embark on training.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Kenya will earn a berth at this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations that will be held in Morocco in August.

Crested Cranes Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Aturo Ruth (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Nakaziro Daisy (Lady Doves FC), Namakula Gloria (Tooro Queens FC), Adeke Juliet (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nyayenga Daphine (Lady Doves FC)

Defenders

Nankya Shadia(UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Nakayenze Yudaya (Lindey Wilson College-USA), Namuddu Viola (Makerere University WFC), Nantumbwe Wilmer (She Corporate FC) Ariokot Eunice (Olila High School WFC), Komuntale Sumayah (Tooro Queens FC), Nakacwa Samalie(Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nakibuuka Asia(Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School WFC), Nantongo Aisha

(Kawempe Muslim WFC), Banura Pheobe (UCU Lady Cardinals FC)

Midfielders

Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nabirye Joan (Vihiga Queens FC – Kenya), Nanziri Rhoda(Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nabbosa Riticia(Lady Doves FC), Nabbumba Phionah (She Corporate FC), Nalugya Shamirah (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Zalwango Sheebah (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Kobusobozi Resty (Tooro Queens FC), Namuleme Zaina (Kampala Queens FC), Nassuna Hasifah (UCU Lady Cardinals FC).

Forwards

Nadunga Sharon (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Nanziri Resty (Kampala Queens FC), Nakacwa Spencer (Lady Doves FC), Nabweteme Sandra

(Fimleikafelag hafnarfjordur-Iceland), Ikwaput Fazila (Lady Doves FC), Nambi Viola (Vaxjo dff FC), Shiraz Natasha (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera-Israel), Kisakye Sandra, (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Nandede Zainah (Kataka-She FC), Kunihira Margret (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Najjemba Fauzia (Kampala Queens FC), Mutuuzo Lilian (Kampala Queens)

