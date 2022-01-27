Uganda Premier League side BUL FC have completed the signing of defender Lawrence Kasadha.

Kasadha joins the Jinja based side on a six-months contract until the end of the season.

His signing was announced by BUL on Thursday, January 27.

“BUL Football Club is joyful to announce the signing of Lawrence Kasadha on a short term contract of six months.” The Eastern Giants confirmed.

Kasadha comes in a boost the BUL defence that has fairly impressed in the Uganda Premier League first round. Alex Isabirye’s side conceded just 16 goals in 15 games, a joint 7th best record in the top-flight.

Having previously featured for SC Club Victoria University, Bandari FC, Nairobi City Stars, Tusker FC, KCCA FC and Gaddafi FC, Kasadha brings much needed experienceto the BUL backline.

He is their first signing of the January transfer window and is expected to be slotted into the first team, immediately.

Speaking during his unveiling, Kasadha who worked with Isabirye at SC Victoria University said that he is exited to join BUL and assured the fans to expect the best from him.

“I am happy to be here and exceedingly excited to work again with coach Alex Isabirye. Kasadha said.

“We are going to work together as a unit so that we get the best results. BUL FC is a good big club, therefore, fans should expect the best from the team and excellent performances from me.”

BUL who currently sit 4th on the UPL standings with 26 points, four behind leaders KCCA FC, kick-off their second round on Wednesday, January 09 at home to SC Villa.

Related