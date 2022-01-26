BUL FC forward Musa Esenu has completed a move to Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sports.

Esenu is understood to have has inked a two years employment contract until 2024.

The fast-paced energetic forward departs BUL with his head held high having netted eight goals for them in the Uganda Premier League, this season.

At the time of his departure, Esenu leaves joint topscorer of the UPL with Vipers SC’s Ceaser Manzoki.

The forward finalized his deal on Wednesday Morning after he departed the Uganda on Tuesday evening.

Esenu has previously featured for Tooro United(Soana), Vipers SC, KCCA FC and BUL FC.

He joins the ever growing list of Ugandans to cross to the Rwanda Premier League including of Muzamiru Mutyaba, Emmanuel Okwi, Robert Mukongotya among Others.

Former KCCA FC legends Mike Mutebi and Jackson Mayanja are the latest to cross boards as coaches having taken over the helm at AS Kigali, last week.

Rayon Sports is an Association Football club from Nyanza Southern Province of Rwanda based in Kigali.

They host their league games at the Amahoro Stadium. They are coached by Lomami Marcel.

