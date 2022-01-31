Uganda Premier League side BUL FC have released the duo of forward Joseph Ssemujju and defender Najib Tusaba Gwaido.

Ssemujju and Gwaido officially leave the club by mutual consent.

Their departure was communicated on Monday, January 31.

“BUL Football Club can confirm defender – Najib Tusaba Gwaido and winger – Joseph Ssemujju have officially been released. Both players leave on a mutual consent.” BUL announced.

Semujju leaves BUL after scoring 18 goals in two seasons. He found the net four times in his first season at the Eastern Giants, adding 13 last term and by this time, he had scored once this season.

He has previously featured for Express FC, Vipers SC, SC Villa and Proline FC.

It is understood that the forward is eyeing a move away from Uganda but his destination is yet to be revealed.

For Gwaido, did not feature for the BUL in any official competition.

The two join Musa Esenu who was sold to Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sport, last week.

