Uganda Premier League

Monday, December 27

-Vipers SC 7-2 UPDF FC.

-SC Villa 4-0 Tooro United

-Onduparaka FC 2-2 KCCA FC* (Abandoned in 95th minute)

Vipers SC produced a seven-star performance as they demolished UPDF 7-2 at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

Ceaser Manzoki helped himself to a brace while Yunus Sentamu, Bright Anukani, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa and debutant Emma Munoobi scored once each an a breathtaking display.

Second half substitutes Yasin Sabir and Salim Huud netted for the Army side on a day they will want to forget as soon as possible.

The result take Vipers top of the UPL with 29 points from 12 games. For UPDF, they stay in 7th spot with 18 points.

At Njeru, SC Villa eased past Tooro United 4-0 to ensure the visitors succumbed to an 11th straight loss.

Salim Abdallah, Nicholas Kabonge, Benson Muhindo and Goffin Oyiwroth popped up with the goods for the Jogoos who clikb into 9th with 15 points.

For Tooro, they stay bottom of the pile on four points.

In Arua, Onduparaka’s match against KCCA was abandoned in the 5th minute of additional time with the scores level at 2-2.

Fans stormed the pitch after KCCA were awarded a penalty following Hamza Geriga’s foul on Brian Ahebwa.

Earlier, Rashid Okocha had given the hosts an early lead before Usama Arafat instantly levelled matters.

Sadat Anaku flipped the game onto it’s head but Shaban Muhammad converted from the spot to draw the hosts level just before halftime.

A decision is yet to be taken regarding the result of the match so KCCA drop to second temporarily, one point behind leaders Vipers (29).

