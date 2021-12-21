Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC 0-1 Vipers SC

Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso

Tuesday, December 21

Vipers SC consolidated second spot in the Uganda Premier League thanks to a routine victory over Bright Stars FC on Tuesday.

Yunus Ssentamu netted what proved to be the winner inside the opening seven minutes, lashing onto Bobosi Byaruhanga’s miss-placed shot before calmly slotting past Simon Tamale in the hosts’ goal.

Vipers had a chance to improve their tally but Ceaser Manzoki failed to convert from the spot after Allan Katwe brought down Ssentamu in the area.

Bright Stars who have underperformed this season played the entire second half a man less after youngster Ivan Irinimbabazi was sent off for two bookings before halftime.

The result takes Vipers to 26 points, one behind leaders KCCA FC with both sides having played 11 matches. KCCA host Express FC on Wednesday in their match-day 12 fixture.

For Bright Stars, they drop into the relegation zone with just seven points all season.

In their next fixtures, Vipers host UPDF on Monday, December 27 while Bright Stars are away to Police FC two days later.

The other games played on Tuesday saw Police beat Tooro United 3-1 while Gaddafi drew 2-2 with Onduparaka.

