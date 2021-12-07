Uganda Premier League

SC Villa vs URA FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Tuesday, 07-12-2021 @3pm

A new-look SC Villa side has endured a mixed start to the season.

The record 16-time League champions have been average in every sense of the word.

Before a kick of the ball on Tuesday, they sit a lowly 13th with just seven points from six games having won twice, drawn once and lost thrice.

They have excited on certain moments but the naivety tends to set in more often than not.

Their last two games shade a clear picture of the side they currently are under Greek tactician Petros Koukouras. After coming from a goal down to defeat Onduparaka FC 2-1, then lost 1-0 away to Mbarara City last week.

Whether they can up their game at home to URA FC on Tuesday remains to be seen.

For URA, they have performed below expectations so far and currently occupy 8th with just 11 points from six games.

However they have not tasted defeat in their last four, winning twice and drawing as many.

Off a 0-0 draw at home to Police, the Tax Collectors will be eager to get their campaign back on track away to Villa.

SC Villa will be without captain Meddie Kibirige who is out injured. Ronald Ssekiganda and Ali Bayo are also out with injury. Midfielder Isma Mugulusi is a long-term absentee. Oscar Mawa returns to the team after completing his suspension for the red card against BUL.

URA will miss the services of injured trio of Patrick Mbowa, Joackim Ojera and Alionzi Nafian. Jackson Nunda is still a long-term absentee. The good news is that Najib Fesali and Derrick Ndahiro have both made the trip to Jinja and expected to feature on Tuesday.

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides since September 2010. In that period, URA have defeated Villa on eight occasions, Villa have triumphed four times with the other 10 all ending in draws. This fixture has not witnessed an away victory since 2014 (15 matches). During that time, there have been seven home victories and eight draws. URA head into the game on a six-match unbeaten run against Villa (W3 D3). The last time Villa won a game against URA was in the 3-0 home victory back in February 2018. However, the Tax Collectors have not won away to Villa since the 4-0 victory back in September 2013. In that period, URA have drawn four times and lost the other three. Last season, URA took four points over Villa including one in the reverse fixture which ended 0-0.

