StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Arua Hill SC 2-2 SC Villa

Barifa Stadium

Tuesday, 14-12-2021

SC Villa could not hold onto a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 away to Arua Hill SC on Tuesday, December 14.

The Jogoos who also led in the loss to Gaddafi FC and draw with URA FC, last week, took the lead through Isaac Ogwang in the 34th minute.

Saddam Masereka then set up Nicholas Kabonge to double the Jogoos lead, five minutes later.

Alfred Leku who was a doubt for the contest due to a knock, halved the hosts deficit off a Robert Eseru cross to ensure they head into the break trailing by just a single goal.

Both side squandered good opportunities earlier in the second half and that would prove costly to Petros Koukouras side.

With 11 minutes to play, Atendere Geriga teed up Innocent Media to level matters.

This is the third draw for either side and it sees Arua Hill climb into 7th on 15 points. For Villa, they stay 12th on the standings with nine points from as many games.

The Jogoos have now gone three games without victory (D1 L2).

In their next fixtures, Arua Hill host UPDF FC on Saturday, December 18, the same day SC VIlla entertains KCCA at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds.

