Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC 1-2 SC Villa

Gaddafi Arena

Friday, 10-12-2021

SC Villa were subjected to a fourth defeat of the campaign as they lost 2-1 away to Gaddafi FC.

The Jogoos who were coming off a spirited draw against URA FC, took the lead through Umar Kyeyune’s own-goal on 16 minutes.

However, the hosts responded immediately when Hassan Musana converted from the spot after a foul on Amos Kirya.

Musana would later turn provided as he set up defender Karezi Bouchochera fro the winner with 15 minutes to play.

Gaddafi now climbs into 8th spot with 13 points while Villa are in 12th on eight points.

In their next fixtures, Gaddafi are away to Express FC on Friday, December 17 while Villa host KCCA the following day.

In the other fixtures played on Friday, KCCA defeated Police 3-1, Bright Stars draw 0-0 with Arua Hill while BUL took care of Tooro United 3-1.

Related