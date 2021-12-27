Uganda Premier League

SC Villa vs Tooro United FC

FUFA Technical Centre

Monday, 27-12-2021 @3pm

SC Villa will be hoping to register successive victories for the first time this season when they host Tooro United on Monday.

The Jogoos who are coming off a slim 1-0 win away to Busoga United hmare yet to register back-to-back triumphs this campaign.

Having not lost in their last three outings, Petros Koukouras’ side will be feeling confident that they can win the contest.

Currently in 11th on 12 points, the Jogoos will climb into 9th with victory on Monday.

For Tooro, their backs are currently against the wall.

Edward Golola’s side sits bottom of the pile with just four points from their opening 12 games.

All their points came in the opening two games and since then, they have lost 10 on the bounce.

Tooro are the only side yet to pick a point on the road and have scored just twice on their six travels.

With the players understood to be demanding salaries and not motivated to take to the pitch, it will take one hell of a shock for the visitors to take anything from the game.

Villa will continue to be without long-term absentees Ronald Ssekiganda, Allan Nyanzi, Isma Mugulusi and Charles Bbale. Martin Ssenkooto started in goal against Busoga despite the return of captain Meddie Kibirige and the former is set to continue in-between the sticks.

Tooro United welcome back star-striker Marvin Oshaba who has been out for a while due to school commitments. However Rashid Lubega who has been struggling with fitness is expected to miss out.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides since the first in October 2013. In the past 14 meetings, Villa have won eight, Tooro two with the other four ending in stablemates. Tooro have only ever won once away to Villa in seven attempts (D3 L3).

