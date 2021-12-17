Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Gaddafi FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Friday, 17-12-2021 @3pm

Express FC are on a reasonably decent run of results after a disastrous start to the campaign..

The Red Eagles have not lost any of their last eight games (W4 D4) and their is a sense of relief following two defeats in as many games to start the season.

However, the form has not done them any favours in their attempts to try and defend the crown they won last season.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side currently sit in 6th with 16 points, 10 adrift of leaders KCCA FC with both sides having played 10 games.

Express’ main issue this season has been putting away the chances that have been created. Going into Saturday’s game, they have netted just nine goals, the 5th lowest tally among the 16 teams in the league.

With their defence solid as always, they know that converting their chances will see them win more often than they have done this season.

Against Gaddafi, they take on a tricky opposition that has somehow upset the odd to date.

Tipped to battle against relegation before the season started, the Soldier Boys have lost only three games all season on their way to 13 points from 10 games.

Peter Onen’s side has already picked up some decent results this campaign including a 2-1 comeback victory in the win against SC Villa last time out.

Gaddafi heads to Wankulukuku with reasonable confidence as they have lost only one of their last eight games (W3 D4). However, they will have to work hard to try and take anything away from Wankulukuku on Friday.

Yunus Sibira is suspended for Gaddafi due to accumulation of three yellow cards. Andrew Waiswa, Ronald Obele and Joel Madondo are expected to continue to be out. Paul Musamali has struggled with fitness lately and may not be fit to feature.

Express FC remain to be without Arthur Kiggundu and Abel Etrude who are nursing injuries. Martin Kizza will be a game time decision after recovering from injury. Enock Ssebagala has recovered from injury and available for selection.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They met in a pre-season friendly with the Red Eagles winning the contest 2-0 at Wankulukuku.

