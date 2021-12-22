Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Express FC

Omondi Stadium

Wednesday, December 22 @3pm

KCCA have somehow managed to preserve their unbeaten start to the season and as a consequence, continue to lead the way.

After 11 games, they enjoy a one-point lead at the top of the standings following Vipers SC 1-0 at Bright Stars on Tuesday.

KCCA are no longer playing the free-flowing passing brand that was attributed to them under Mike Mutebi but are getting the job done.

Against the would-be big boys of Ugandan football, the Kasasiro Boys have drawn twice. 2-2 away to Vipers and 1-1 at home to Ugandan football.

With four formally suspended players returning on Wednesday, KCCA will feel they can register all three points against the visiting Express.

However, that would mean ending a run of nine successive matches without a loss for the Red Eagles.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges who started the campaign with two losses have recovered of late, winning five and drawing the other four since then.

Express are not the side that blew away opposition last season but defensively, they look as solid as ever.

Just seen goals conceded all campaign, the Red Eagles boost of the best defence in the division and will hope that is a catalyst that pushes them to a victory that would see them retain hopes of defending the crown they won last season.

KCCA welcome back the quartet of Musa Ramathan, Mugume Ashraf, Wafula Innocent and Anaku Sadat who have completed their two-game suspension. Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo and Yassar Mugerwa are yet to attain full fitness so they will continue missing out. Geofrey Wasswa is ruled out and so is the pair Brian Kayanja and Emmanuel Wasswa who are long-term absentees.

Express vice-captain Abel Etrude and Arthur Kiggundu remain sidelined with long term injuries. Martin Kiiza is available but is subject to a late fitness test.

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides since December 2010. In the past 25 meetings, KCCA have been dominate winning 10, losing just four with the other 11 ending in draws. KCCA com into the game unbeaten at home to Express since April 2015. During that period, they hae won four matches and drawn the other two. All of the last four matches between the two sides have ended in draws including the three match-ups last season.

The other games to be played on Wednesday @3pm

-Busoga United vs SC Villa

-Wakiso Giants FC vs Arua Hill SC

-URA FC vs Mbarara City FC

-UPDF FC vs BUL FC

