The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team Head Coach, Ayub Khalifan has named the final squad of players that will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda will face South Africa in the return leg of the third-round of the qualifiers on Friday, 17th December at Dobsonsville Stadium. Uganda won the first leg 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd December courtesy of Hadijah Nandago’s goal.

The squad which consists of 20 players, features three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and five forwards.

Striker Juliet Nalukenge who plies her trade at Chrysomolia FC on loan from Apollon Ladies FC and scored a hat-trick over the weekend is part of the squad having arrived in the country on Monday.

She was part of the team’s final training session in Uganda on Tuesday morning at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The team will depart Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday morning (2:45AM) aboard Ethiopian Airways E809 and expected to touch base in Johannesburg on Wednesday at 1:05PM.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and South Africa will progress to the fourth round where they will face either Ghana or Zambia.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Saidah Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens).

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC).

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Chrysomolia FC), Lillian Mutuuzo(Kampala Queens FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC).

