International Friendlies

Abu Dhabi, UAE

-Gabon vs Uganda Cranes (December 30, 2021)

-Mauritania vd Uganda Cranes (January 01, 2022)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’Sredojevic has summoned a squad of 21 players for the upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Uganda is expected to leave for Abu Dhabi later this month, where they will play two international build up matches.

The team that was announced on Wednesday, December 22 features three goalkeepers, eight defenders, four midfielders and six forwards.

Two South African based players; goalkeeper Isma Watenga and Moses Waiswa are part of the team.

“We are assembling the Uganda Cranes team that will competitively get engaged in several upcoming engagements like the TOTAL AFCON 2023 and TOTAL CHAN 2022 qualifiers. Such international build up matches are a perfect measure for early preparations.” Micho revealed.

Uganda Cranes will play two AFCON bound teams Gabon and Mauritania.

The first game will be against Gabon on 30th December 2021 and the second game against Mauritania shall come on 1st January 2022. All matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The team departs the country on 29th December 2021 and shall return on 2nd January 2022.

The summoned team

Goalkeepers

Watenga Isma (Chippa United), Mutakubwa Joel (Express), Komakech Jack (Vipers)

Defenders

Kizito Gavin (Villa), Iguma Denis (KCCA), Kayondo Aziz (Vipers), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Lwaliwa Khalid (Vipers), Najib Fesali (URA), Walusimbi Enock (Express), Semakula Keneth (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers), Kakooza Mahad (Express), Waiswa Moses (Supersport United), Kizza Martin (Express).

Forwards

Kaddu Patrick (unattached), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers), Mutyaba Travis (SC Villa), Mukwala Steven (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Onduparaka).

