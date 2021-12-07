Uganda Premier League

Express FC vs Mbarara City FC

Mutessa II Stadium

Tuesday, 07-11-2021 @3pm

Express FC will be hoping to continue their current unbeaten run when they host Mbarara City FC on Tuesday, December 07.

The Red Eagles have gone six matches without defeat, winning thrice and drawing the other three.

The recent run of form is a welcome sight for the Red Eagles faithful who had to endure two losses in their opening two games.

However, this has left them 11 points behind leaders KCCA FC and their hopes of defending the title they won last season are slowly starting to fade.

Key to their issues has been the injuries to several key players, forcing head coach Wasswa Bbosa to consistently tinker with his selection which was not the case.

They will once again be without several first-team players on Tuesday when they host a Mbarara side that has improved in their last two games, at least.

The Ankole Lions who lost three successive games at some point in November have gone on to collect four points from their last two games.

Hussein Mbalangu’s side drew 0-0 at Police before Solomon Okwalinga’s free kick saw them edge SC Villa 1-0 last week.

The two results should clearly motivate them going into the game away to the Red Eagles and they will be eager not to lose a 5th game this campaign, already.

Express will continue to be without several first team players who are out injured. Joel Mutakubwa, Arthur Kiggundu, Martin Kizza, Abel Etrude and Daniel Shabena will all not be available for the game. Enock Ssebagala was sent off against Onduparaka and will miss this one through suspension. However, Murushid Juuko, George Ssenkaba and Nicholas Kasozi have recovered and expected to feature. Captain Enock Walusimbi has been struggling with fitness concerns but should be fit enough to play.

Mbarara City will be without midfielder Solomon Okwalinga who suffered a head injury against SC Villa. Ronald Edwok returns from an injury that kept him out of the last game.

This will be the 8th meeting between the two sides since 2017. In the past seven meetings, Mbarara City have won three, Express two with the other two ending in draws. Last season, the two sides drew 1-1 in both of their meetings. The Ankole Lions are currently on a three-game unbeaten run against the Red Eagles (W1 D2). Express’ last victory in this fixture was the 3-2 triumph away from home back in September 2019. Express have failed to defeat Mbarara City in their last three games at Wankulukuku (D2 L1). The last time the Red Eagles beat the Ankole Lions, at home, was in the 1-0 win back in April 2018. However, Mbarara City have only won once away to Express (D2 L1). The victory dates back to February 2020 in a 1-0 triumph.

Related