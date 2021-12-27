Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs KCCA FC

Green Light Stadium

Monday, 27-12-2021 @3pm

KCCA FC will be hoping for all three points when they visit Onduparaka FC at the Green Light Stadium on Monday.

The Kasasiro Boys are starting to feel the heat of the chasing pack after a run of disappointing results.

Having sat eight points clear at the top, at some point, Morley Byekwaso’s side sit just two ahead of second placed Vipers SC with the Venoms having played a game less.

Off two frustrating draws last week, KCCA know that there is no room for error on Monday.

However, they will have to take care of an Onduparaka side that has been hard to beat at home, this season.

Since the start of the season, the Caterpillars have only lost once at home in their opening six games (W1 D4).

They have also drawn all their past four home games and are searching for a first victory in six overall.

The spotlight on Monday will focus on striker Shaban Muhammad who meets the side that praised him away from Arua back in 2017.

Shaban has been in decent form of late, netting in all of his last three games and will be hoping to get one against his former employers.

Onduparaka full-back Rashid Okocha is expected to return to the team for the first time since he was sent off against SC Villa in November. Emmanuel Oketch will undergo a late fitness test to ensure he is in shape to feature. Dudu Ramadhan and goalkeeper Emmanuel Opolot are both out with injury.

Teenager Elvis Eddy Mwanje traveled with the KCCA team and in line to make his debut. Dennis Iguma was granted leave to attend to a family issue so he will sit this one out. Yasser Mugerwa, Geofrey Wasswa, Peter Magambo, Julius Poloto are ruled out due to injuries. Wasswa Emmanuel and Kayanja Brian remain

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides since the first in 2016. In the previous nine meetings, KCCA have won seven and lost just once whilst drawing the other. Onduparaka’s only victory in this fixture came in the very first meeting between the two sides back in September 2016 courtesy of a 2-1 home triumph. KCCA come into Monday’s contest on a five-game winning run against the Caterpillars, scoring an impressive 16 goals without conceding. Last season, the Kasasiro Boys took all six points off Onduparaka including three in a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

