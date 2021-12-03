While Los Blancos are always vying for top honours in Spain, Los Txuri-Urdin have established themselves as surprise dark horses in 2021-22 – and claiming the scalp of the capital city giants would further underline their status.

“We have a certain quality and I hope we continue to show that on the pitch,” said Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil. “There is still so long to go in the season that we cannot think too much about where we are placed… we must just focus on each game as it comes. This one is of course very important, against an opponent of great quality and with a great history.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been building impressive momentum in recent weeks and will fancy themselves to strike a key blow in the title race. To that end, manager Carlo Ancelotti has sung the praises of Vinicius Junior for his form this season.

“There aren’t many players who do what he does right now, in one against one. He still has room for improvement because, while one against one is important in football, it’s not the most important thing. But, he is humble enough to improve and learn,” said the Italian tactician.

Key players

Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad’s versatile attacker Mikel Oyarzabal has established himself as a key player for both club and country in the past year, and he would love to add to his burgeoning reputation by putting in a storming showing against Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema – The veteran French striker is one of the most reliable goal scorers in world football and has taken his game to a new level in the past two seasons. He will be the main threat to the hosts at San Sebastian.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid have met in 52 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. Los Blancos have claimed 29 wins compared to 12 for their Basque counterparts, while 11 games have been drawn.

The teams cancelled each other out in their La Liga meetings last season, with a 0-0 draw at San Sebastian in September 2020 and a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital in March 2021.

Battles to watch

Imanol Alguacil v Carlo Ancelotti – While Alguacil is very much a believer in giving his team an identity, Ancelotti is more pragmatic in adapting to the players he has at his disposal. The managerial battle will be a fascinating watch.

Andoni Gorosabel v Vinicius Junior – Real Sociedad’s reliable right-back/wingback will be tasked with quelling the threat of Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who has shown signs of fulfilling his immense potential.

Alexander Isak v David Alaba – While Swedish striker Isak is not a prolific goal scorer, he is nonetheless a key focal point in Real Sociedad’s attack and his battle with Austrian veteran David Alaba could go a long way in deciding the match.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 4 December

22:00: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

