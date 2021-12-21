Uganda Premier League

Gaddafi FC vs Onduparaka FC

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja

Tuesday, December 21 @3pm

Sides that are separated by just two points on the Uganda Premier League, meet on Tuesday as Gaddafi FC hosts Onduparaka FC.

Gaddafi are statistically the better side of the two as they sit 10th with 13 points from 11 outings.

However, they have won only once in their last five games (D2 L2).

In what is their debut campaign in the top flight, the Soldier Boys have performed fairly well as per what was expected of them.

Their ability to find goals at the offensive end has kept them afloat. Peter Onen’s side has only failed to score in just two games all season with one being their opening encounter against Busoga United and the other in a 1-0 defeat away to defending champions Express FC.

Against Onduparaka, they take on a side that is hungry for a victory as the Caterpillars have gone a while without winning.

George Lutalo’s side last triumphed in an encounter exactly a month ago when a 95th minute winner overcame Police at the Green Light Stadium.

Since then, they have lost twice and drawn the other two games.

Just like Gaddafi, Onduparaka have been scoring goals and they have netted in all of their last six games but their inability to shut out opposition has consistently undone them.

Off a spirited 1-1 draw at home to URA FC, Ondu will feel this is a fixture they can get all three points from.

Gaddafi will continue to be without the duo of Nazil Sserwadda and Abdul Magada who are both injured. However, Umar Kyeyune has returned from a lay off and expected to feature.

Onduparaka have been boosted by the fitness of captain Muhammad Shaban who has been cleared to feature on Tuesday. Rashid Okocha is also available after completing his suspension. Ivan Okello, Dudu Ramadhan, Gabriel Matata and Mathias Muwanga are also returning from respective injuries.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

