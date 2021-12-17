FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

South Africa vs Uganda

Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg

Friday, 17-12-2021 @4pm

The Uganda U20 Women’s national football team will be out to complete task when they take on their South Africa counterparts on Friday afternoon.

The two nations meet in Johannesburg for the second leg of their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers round two.

Uganda heads into the match leading the tie 1-0 having won the first leg at Kitende 1-0 a couple of weeks ago.

Ayub Khalifan’s side looked to be in control of proceedings at home but they will hope the chances they missed in the first leg will not come back to haunt them.

Under very strong winds, they held their last training on Thursday afternoon and Khalifan prays the climatic conditions do not bother his side come game-time.

“We held a good training session as we prepare for tomorrow’s (Friday) game. Khalifan said.

“Our only concern is the winds which are heavy and keep on blowing the ball to one side. Hopefully we will get used to the winds by game time and win the game.”

Uganda took care of Kenya 10-3 on aggregate to reach the latest round of qualification.

For South Africa, they eliminated Mozambique 4-2 in the first round.

The winner of this tie will take on either Zambia or Ghana in the third round. The two nations drew 0-0 in the first leg in Lusaka and meet again tomorrow in Accra, Ghana.

Uganda’s squad in South Africa

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Saidah Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens).

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Midfielders

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC).

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Chrysomolia FC), Lillian Mutuuzo(Kampala Queens FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC).

