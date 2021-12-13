ARUSHA – Team Uganda is raising the stakes at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Arusha, Tanzania with a dominant posture that is seeing them attain multiple victories.

With the Saturday, December 11, 2021 athletics competition, the staff team opened the ground with two wins over Kenya and Zanzibar, with a concession to Tanzania.

MP Phiona Nyamutoro (NRM, National Female Youth) had run away with two wins – the 100m race and that of 200m, pulling impressive streaks against favourites, Kenya.

MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa (NRM, Igara County West) kinged the day with a win in the arduous 1,500m race, pulling a surprise on Kenya, with MP Julius Acon Bua (NRM, Otuke), an international athlete, coming second behind MP Mbwatekamwa, allowing the team to win the first strategic places ahead of Kenya and Tanzania.

MP Francis Zaake (NUP, Mityana Municipality), pulled a surprise on Kenya with a win in the 100m race (men), cementing Uganda’s dominance.

The tug of war, female tournament, slowed down the victories a bit, with a draw to Zanzibar, a defeat at the hands of EALA and a win over Kenya.

In related news, Uganda on Friday, 10 December 2021 beat Burundi in the football and conceded a loss in volleyball at the hands of hosts Tanzania.

The football match held at the Moshi International School, Arusha Campus, saw Uganda win 2-0, in a game full of many chances that could have seen more scores for the team.

In volleyball, Uganda prevailed upon Tanzania in the first set 26 to 24, but the hosts took the second set at 29 to 27, the third at 25 to 16 and the fourth at 30 to 28, sealing team Uganda’s face in a competitive game high with adrenaline.

On Thursday, 09 December 2021, the basketball team also lost to Tanzania, as well as the lady’s volleyball team putting up a non-impressive performance over the East African Legislative Assembly.

Related