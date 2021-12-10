Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Police FC

Omondi Stadium

Friday, 10-12-2021 @3pm

KCCA will have up to 12 first-team players out when they host Police FC on Tuesday afternoon.

With injuries looking Morley Byekwaso’s side, they now also have suspended players following their draw away to Vipers SC last weekend.

Despite their lack in personnel, the Kasasiro Boys will be confident they can continue setting the pace in the League.

Currently, they sit top of the log with 23 points from nine games having won seven and drawn the other two.

They have been grinding out results of late but that will not matter as they remain the only unbeaten side in the division, to date.

For Police, they are yet to taste victory this season and occupy bottom spot.

After losing all their opening six games, Abdallah Mubiru’s side are now on a three-game unbeaten run.

They have drawn against Mbarara City, URA and Gaddafi and that should be motivation coming into Friday’s game.

KCCA FC will be without the suspended quartet of Ashraf Mugume, Innocent Wafula, Musa Ramathan and Sadat Anaku. Brian Kayanja and Emmanuel Wasswa are both longterm absentees. Julius Poloto, Brian Majwega, Peter Magambo and Samson Kigozi are all doubts despite returning to training. John Revita and Yasser Mugerwa both got injured against Vipers and will be game-time decisions.

Police are expected to still be without defender Hassan Mahmood who missed the draw against Gaddafi through injury. Yusuf Ssozi returns after serving his three-game suspension.

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides since October 2010. In the previous 23 meetings, KCCA have never lost to Police, winning 15 times and drawing the other eight. However, the two games between both sides ended in draws. KCCA have won five of their past six home games against Police, drawing the other.

