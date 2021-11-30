Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, November 30

-Wakiso Giants FC 4-2 Bright Stars FC

-Tooro United FC 2-4 UPDF FC

-Onduparaka FC 1-1 Express FC

-URA FC 0-0 Police FC

-Busoga United FC 0-1 Arua Hill SC

-Mbarara City FC 1-0 SC Villa

The Uganda Premier League continued on Tuesday with six games played across the country.

In Arua, Onduparaka FC held Express to a 1-1 draw.

The Red Eagles who saw substitute Enock Ssebagala sent off late in the contest overcame a poor start to ensure they now go six games without tasting defeat.

Shaban Muhammad put Onduparaka ahead inside the opening 10 minutes as he poked home on a rebound after Denis Otim failed to hold onto Emmanuel Oketch’s shot from outside the area.

The Red Eagles made a tactical substitution on 18 minutes with Ssebagala replacing the in-effective John Byamukama. The move paid dividends as Wasswa Bbosa’s side took control of proceedings and started creating chances.

Godfrey Lwesibawa equalized towards the half-hour-mark, volleying home Eric Kambale’s headed lay off.

In Wakiso, Wakiso Giants defeated Bright Stars FC 4-2.

Goals from Edward Satulo, Ivan Bogere, Pius Kaggwa and an own goal from Derrick Ngoobi ensured Wakiso who were coming off a loss away to Express FC returned to winning ways.

James Angu netted a brace for the visitors but his efforts proved to be consolation in the end.

At Njeru, Alfred Leku made a majestic return for Arua Hill SC as he helped them take care of Busoga United 1-0.

Leku who had missed the last couple of games through suspension, scored what would prove to be the winning goal on 62 minutes.

In Mbarara, Mbarara City FC beat Uganda Premier League record holders SC Villa 1-0.

A first half goal from Solomon Okwalinga off a free-kick after he was fouled by Gavin Kizito, gave hosts the much desired victory.

In Kabalore, Referee John Bosco Kalibala awarded four penalties as UPDF FC defeated Tooro United 4-2 on Tuesday.

Either side was awarded two kicks from the penalty mark with Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Hussein Mwanje both finding the net for UPDF and Tooro United respectively, on both occasions.

Ahimbisibwe dispatched his first on 17 minutes before Mwanje responded eight minutes later.

Mwanje then handed Tooro their first and only lead in the game from his second penalty in the first minute of first half additional time.

Two minutes later, the visitors drew level through Ahimbisibwe’s second penalty to ensure the game is level at halftime.

Yiga Frank then netted for UPDF to put them 3-2 up at the start of the second half before Ambrose Kigozi put the result beyond doubt with a minute to play.

In Bombo, Police FC gathered their second point of the season as they held URA FC to a goalless draw at the Arena of Visions.

On Wednesday, KCCA FC host BUL FC at Lugogo while Vipers SC are away to Gaddafi FC in Jinja.

