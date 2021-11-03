Uganda Premier League

SC Villa 1-3 Wakiso Giants FC

Kavumba Recreation Grounds

Wednesday, November 03

A dream first-half flurry from Wakiso Giants gave them a 3-0 win over Arsenal in a League game played at Kavumba Recreation Grounds on Wednesday, November 03.

Wakiso took care a limp Villa side with three goals in 23 first-half minutes, the first through Titus Ssematimba from Edward Satulo’s pass on nine minutes, and the Purple Sharks continued to pound their rivals as Moses Alito swept home Masiko Grant’s assist.

Wakiso who had not defeated Villa since promotion to the top flight in 2019 all but put the contest to bed on 23 minutes with Ssematimba completing his brace thanks to Ibrahim Kasule’s work.

A first half substitution as Ali Bayo replaced Salim Abdallah saw the hosts improve and were rewarded just past the hour mark as Fahad Kawooya fouled Travis Mutyaba to enable Umar Lutalo net on the rebound after missing from the initial attempt, from the spot.

The scoreline would have probably looked more kind to Petros Koukouras’ side but Goffin Oyirwoth missed while one-on-one with Derrick Emukule.

In the end, the damage was already done in the first half and despite improving in the second, Villa were well beaten.

Victory sees Wakiso climb into 4th on the standings with nine points. Despite losing both ot their opening two games, the Purple Sharks are just four points behind leaders KCCA FC (13).

For Villa, they drop to 14th with three points from two games.

In their next fixtures, Villa are away to eternal rivals Express on Saturday, November 20, a day after Wakiso Giants host Tooro United.

