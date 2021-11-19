Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Kakyeka Stadium

Friday, 19-11-2021

Vipers SC maintained their unbeaten start to life under Roberto Oliviera thanks to a 2-1 victory away to Mbarara City FC on Friday, November 19.

The Venoms who have now won six and drawn once since the Brazilian took over went into the game without victory at Kakyeka since 2018.

Bobosi Byaruhanga put the ahead on nine minutes before substitute Ibrahim Orit who had replaced the injured Yunus Ssentamu on 25 minutes double their lead, in the second half.

Pistis Barenga pulled a goal back in the fourth minute of the five added onto the 90 but that could not stop the Venoms from marching onto another three points.

Victory sees them maintain second spot on the standings with 13 points.

Oliviera’s side are still three points behind leaders KCCA FC who have played a game, more.

For Mbarara City, they drop to 10th with six points from as many games.

In their next fixtures, Mbarara City are away to Police FC on Friday, November 26 while Vipers host URA FC the following day.

The other games played on Friday saw KCCA defeat UPDF 2-1, Gaddafi FC edged Arua Hill SC 1-0, Wakiso Giants FC 3ased past Tooro United 3-0 while Busoga United drew 0-0 with Bright Stars FC.

