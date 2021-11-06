CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship

Uganda vs Tanzania

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Saturday, November 06

The Uganda U20 Women’s national football team will be hoping to continue their near to flawless start to the CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship in Njeru when they take on Tanzania on Saturday.

Ayub Khalifan’s side have been in magnificent form since the competition started, winning all their first three games.

They took care of Burundi 5-1, humiliated Djibouti 13-0 and then edged Eritrea 2-0.

The 20 goals they have scored are the most by any side at the tournament so far and they will be hoping to continue more of the same against their East African neighbours.

For Tanzania, they have won two of their first three games and lost the other.

They defeated Eritrea 1-0 and edged Burundi 3-2. However, they were pegged by Ethiopia 2-1 in their last game, one that witnessed Famukazi Ally Nguruwe throw punches at the referee.

As a consequence, Nguruwe has been suspended by CECAFA and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Related