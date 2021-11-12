The Uganda Cranes have on Friday, travelled to Morocco for their final group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Uganda will take on the Eagles at the Stade d’Agadir on Sunday evening.

A squad of 24 players departed Entebbe Airport in the wee hours of Friday.

Defender Timothy Awanyi and striker Yunus Ssentamu have both been left behind as they are suspended for the clash. The pair picked up bookings against Kenya on Thursday, taking their yellow cards’ tally to two for the qualifiers hence automatic suspension.

Express duo of Joel Mutakubwa and Mahad Yaya Kakooza are the other two players that have not made the trip.

The Cranes head to Morocco playing for pride after drawing 1-1 at home to Kenya, a result that leaves them four points behind Mali with just a game to play.

Mali took care of Rwanda 3-0 on the same day to book a spot in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-man Cranes squad for Mali game

Goalkeepers

Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania).

Defenders

Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda).

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda).

Forwards

Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda).

