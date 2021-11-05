Uganda Premier League

Tooro United FC 1-3 Busoga United

Buhinga Stadium

Friday, November 05

Striker Anwar Ntege scored a brace as Busoga United defeated Tooro United 3-1 at the Buhinga stadium on Friday, November 05.

Ntege who was signed on a permanent deal from URA FC at the start of the season, dispatched a first half penalty after Posiano Ssegonja handled Laban Tibita’s cross to hand Busoga the lead.

His second came late in the contest, heading Peter Onzima’s cross past Kenneth Lukyamuzi in the Tooro United goal.

Shaka Ssozi had early restored Busoga’s lead after Tooro United levelled matter through Marvin Oshaba’s penalty following a foul on Adrian Sserugo.

The two teams looked to struggle on a poor pitch at the Buhinga grounds but Busoga who created the better chances deservedly took the honours.

They could have scored more but Tibita had a shot cleared off the line and Rashid Mpata failed to find the target from a good position.

The victory which is Busoga’s second for the season elevates them to 7th spot with six points while Tooro United drops to 12th.

In their next fixtures, Tooro United will be away to Wakiso Giants FC on Friday, November 19 while Busoga are at home to Bright Stars, the following day.

Related