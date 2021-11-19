Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC vs Tooro United FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Friday, 19-11-2021 @3pm

Wakiso Giants will be hoping to continue their surge up the StarTimes Uganda Premier League standings when they take on Tooro United FC on Friday.

The Purple Sharks who sat bottom of the pile after two match-days have since risen as high as 4th and sit just four points off leaders KCCA FC.

Their recent run of form coincides with the departure of former head coach Douglas Bamweyana.

Since Bamweyana left, they have won all of their three games under Alex Gitta.

Wakiso has gone on to take care of Police FC, Busoga United and SC Villa.

On Friday, they will be optimistic their magnificent form will continue against a troubled Tooro United side.

Tooro come into the game with ownership issues still head-lining their cause.

It is alleged that owner Alice Namatovu forged documents confirming the purchase of the club and the case has since been taken to court.

On the field of play, Tooro who started with four points from two games have started struggling.

Edward Golola’s side has lost both of their last two games and will be desperate to halt the losing run.

They were defeated 3-1 at home to Busoga United last time round in a game they were dominated from the first whistle.

Wakiso Giants will continue to be without injured captain Hassan Ssenyonjo. Defender Fahad Kawooya also misses out through injury. Goalkeeper Samson Kirya returns after serving a two-game suspension. Pius Kagwa has recovered from injury and expected to feature on Friday.

Tooro United will be without Denis Ojera and Hamis Gabite who are both injured. George Oluka is ill and also not expected to feature. Defender Shafiq Kakeeto has joined camp after missing the opening four games and he expected to make his debut.

This will be the 6th meeting between the two sides since 2019. In the past five meetings, Wakiso have won three, Tooro United once with the other ending in a draw. The two sides have met in the top flight twice before with either side winning once. They met in the Uganda Cup last season with Wakiso progression past Tooro 7-3 on aggregate. This fixture is yet to witness an away victory with all four wins going to the home side.

Related