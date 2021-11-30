Uganda Premier League

URA FC vs Police FC

Arena of Visions

Tuesday, 30-11-2021 @3pm

URA FC will be out to continue their recent run of good form when they host Police FC in Bombo on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors who endured a mixed start to the campaign as they collected four points from their opening three games have gon on to win their last two fixtures.

They thrashed Tooro United 6-1 before putting up a spirited performance to beat Vipers SC 2-0 at Kitende on Saturday.

Victory over Vipers was a statement of sorts by the Tax Collectors and will want to build on it going forward.

The 15 goals they have scores so far is the most by any side in the division but their undoing in the first three games was conceding one too many at the other end.

However, they seem to have solved that as they have let in just one in their last two games as compared to five in the first three.

Against Police, they take on a side that has their backs against the rope and desperate for points.

The Cops currently sit bottom of the pile with just a single point from their opening seven games.

The point came in the 0-0 draw at home to Mbarara City FC last weekend, ending a run of six successive defeats to start the season.

Whether Abdallah Mubiru’s side can build on the draw when they take on URA remains to be seen but avoiding defeat on Tuesday will be a monstrous achievement judging by the standards the visitors have set so far.

URA FC are expected to continue to be without Derrick Ndahiro who missed the win over Vipers with an injury sustained during training. Najib Fesali and Alionzi Nafian also continue to be out with respective injuries.

Police FC will continue to he without the services of head coach Abdallah Mubiru who was sent off against Onduparaka FC so John Luyinda will continue taking charge in the technical area. Yusuf Ssozi is still suspended and hence also still out. Hassan Muhamud has recovered from injury and will be a game-time decision.

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides since November 2011. In the previous 22 meetings, URA have been dominant, winning 13 times, losing just thrice with the other six ending in draws. URA have lost only one of their previous seven home games against Police FC (W4 D2). That loss came in March 2020 courtesy of a 2-1 defeat. URA have been performing well against Police in recent meetings, winning four of their past six match-ups (D1 L1). Last season, the Tax Collectors defeated Police home and away including a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture on March 15, 2021.

Related