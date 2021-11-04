Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Northern Region 1-3 Uganda Cranes

Boma Playground

Thursday, 04-11-2021

The Uganda Cranes defeated Northern Region 3-1 in a Tour game played on Thursday, November 04.

Midfielder Ibrahim Orit as well as second half substitutes Rogers Mato and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored for Milutin Micho Sredojevic’s side. Brian Obedi converted a penalty to bring some smiles onto the Northern Region faithful.

Orit put the Cranes ahead on 29 minutes, sweeping home Davis Kasirye’s assist and the Cranes went into the break with the lead.

After the break, Micho made 11 substitutions, sending on a fresh team.

Mato scored the second goal to double the Cranes lead before Kagimu shot past goalkeeper Jeans Diego Wokocrach for the third.

Obedi then beat substitutes goalkeeper Jack Komakech from 12 yards after Geofrey Wasswa shoved Isaac Otto.

Micho was left impressed by the local-based players as the Cranes continue to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“We are very delighted having come to Northern Uganda and the locally based players got a perfect test at a time we are supposed to play Kenya and Mali in the coming days.” Micho said.

The team will return to Kampala on Friday and enter camp at Paradise Hotel.

They are gearing up to face Kenya (Home) and Mali (Away) on November 11 and 14, respectively.

How the Cranes lined up

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Denis Iguma (Captain), John Revita, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Davis Kasirye, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Orit

Second Half Team

Jack Komakech (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Martin Kizza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Mahad Kakooza, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato, Robert Eseru

