Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has announced that the Coronation 7s season finale has been postponed.

The finale was initially slated for November 20-21 at Legends Grounds in Kampala.

The postponement has been attributed to the delicate security situation in the country as evidenced in the twin bombings in Kampala on Tuesday, November 16.

The finale of the series has been postponed by one week and will instead be held on November 27-28.

“Under the current circumstances, we feel it best to get our security protocols reinforced and ready for the grand finale of this exciting series. Teams’ safety is paramount for all in the sport.” URU announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

However, the pools and venue for the event remain as previously communicated.

With five out of six circuits played, defending champions Kobs top the standings with 102 points, three ahead of second placed Black Pirates. Heathens are third on 89 points.

The finale is a tricky outing for both Kobs and Black Pirates with the former needing to get past the semis to claim the title while the latter require a circuit win.

Coronation 7s Pools

Pool A

Black Pirates, Sailors, Warriors, Rams 2.

Pool B

Kobs, Buffaloes, Eagles, Kisubi Pacers.

Pool C

Heathens, Rams, Rhinos, Entebbe Jaguars.

Pool D

Jinja Hippos, Mongers, Impis, Stallions.

