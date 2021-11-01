CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship

Uganda 13-0 Djibouti

FUFA Technical Centre

Monday, 01-11-2021

The Uganda U20 Women’s national team matched their biggest victory in history as they humbled Djibouti 13-0 at the CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship in Njeru, on Monday.

Ayub Khalifan’s side were ruthless on the day, dominating a hapless Djibouti team on all fronts.

Fauzia Najjemba who netted twice against Burundi in Uganda’s first game, scored six times to take her competition’s tally to eight.

Hadijjah Nandago who was also on target last Saturday, helped her self to a brace while Catherine Nagadya, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakirah Nyingahirwa, Asia Nakibuuka and Namaganda Zaituni each scored once.

The victory matches Uganda’s win against South Sudan in the World Cup qualifiers back in September 2013 as they beat the East African neighbours 13-0 at Nakivubo, in the second leg.

Uganda has now won both of her games at the competition after defeating Burundi 5-1 in the opening game, on Saturday.

Their next game will be against Eritrea on Wednesday before taking on Tanzania and Ethiopia on match-day four and five, respectively.

The other games on Monday will see Ethiopia face Eritrea at 1:30pm while Burundi takes on Tanzania at 4pm.

The top nation at the end of the five match-days will be declared winners of the competition.

