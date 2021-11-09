CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship

Uganda vs Ethiopia

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Saturday, November 09 @3:30pm

The Uganda U20 Women’s national football team will be hoping to complete the task and win the 2021 CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship in Njeru when they take on Ethiopia on Tuesday afternoon.

Ayub Khalifan’s side have been in magnificent form since the competition started, winning all their first four games.

They took care of Burundi 5-1, humiliated Djibouti 13-0, edged Eritrea 2-0 and just about took care of Tanzania 1-0.

The 21 goals they have scored are the most by any side at the tournament so far and they will be hoping to continue more of the same on Tuesday.

Just like Uganda, Ethiopia have also won all their first three games.

They defeated Eritrea 5-0, beat Tanzania 2-1, overcame Burundi 1-0 and thumped Djibouti 7-0.

This is a clash that everyone has been anticipating since the tournament started and with both sides currently on 12 points, fireworks are expected throughout the 90 minutes in Njeru.

Uganda will only require a point to win it as they boost a better goal-difference.

For Ethiopia, they need three points wo win the championship.

The other games on Tuesday will see Burundi do battle with Eritrea at 9:30am while Djibouti face Tanzania at 12:30pm.

Related