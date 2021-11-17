KAMPALA —

Airtel Uganda The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G coverage in Uganda has today in partnership with Buganda Kingdom among other sponsors launched the 2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament. The announcement was made at Bulange, in Mengo.

Started in 2004, Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom Football tournament that brings eighteen (18) Buganda Kingdom counties to compete for the Masaza Cup Football title.

Commenting about Airtel’s contribution, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “This year, Airtel has contributed Ushs. 650 million towards the tournament and I believe this will go a long way in aiding the preparation of all the planned activities that will see the tournament register the anticipated success.”

He added that, “The spirit of solidarity displayed by both the players and individuals or communities who participate in the tournament is one that ought to be supported, and it gives us great pride to be part of a cause that unites Buganda and the sports fratenity.”

The 2021 tournament will kick off on Saturday, 20th November where Gomba will Vs Kyadondo at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District, Kyaggwe region “Saaza”at 2:00pm.

Buganda’s 2nd deputy Katikkiro and minister of finance, investment, planning and economic development, Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, noted that, “With support from partners like Airtel Uganda, we are able to develop the talent of young people through Masza Cup, and we recognize their continued contribution among other activities they participate in that are organized by the Kingdom.”

“Though we are facing the unprecedented times, players from the regions who take part in the tournament have continued to work towards representing their regions to their best, and we wish them all the best in the 2022 tournament.” Mr. Nsibirwa concluded.

According to Murali, Sports has advanced to become a key contributor to the growth of different economies in Uganda and beyond. This is resultant of players being singed in different Football Clubs on the local and regional scene, plus securing endorsement deals from renowned entities thus improving their livelihood

