StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-day One

Police FC vs Vipers SC

Omondi Stadium

Sunday, 17-10-2021 @3pm

Vipers SC will start their bid to reclaim the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title from Express FC when they travel away to Police FC on Sunday.

The Venoms struggled last season and ended up finishing third, two points behind the Red Eagles.

Since then, they have hired Brazilian tactician Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliviera to replace Fred Kajoba who resigned towards the end of last campaign.

Robertinho has already started winning over the Venoms’ faithful after leading them to the Uganda Cup crown last month.

Despite their triumph in the oldest competition in Ugandan football, Vipers’ desire is to win the league again and Robertinho will know that well.

With all the resources at his disposal, the Brazilian is expected to ensure Vipers take charge of proceedings and start well.

They were relatively quiet in the transfer window as per their usual standards.

Only three players, Jack Komakech, Bright Anukani and Nelito, came in but with the squad that is already at Kitende, they are viewed by many as favourites to win it all.

Their first task is to try and win against Police, a side that they seem to defeat anytime they feel like.

The Cops who blew hot and cold last season have had a trying pre-season.

Several key players have since moved on and the club’s administration has struggled to replace them.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side started pre-season late and their fitness issues were evident as they exited the Uganda Cup at the hands of Sunday’s opponent.

After finishing 6th last campaign, the Cops are expected to struggle this time round but one thing that is for certain, they will play a beautiful brand of football.

If they can pull off a positive result on Sunday, may that that can set the tone for the campaign for them.

Police FC have not reported any injury concerns ahead of the game. Playmaker Johnson Odong who missed a junk of last season with injury has returned and expected to feature on Sunday. The Cops are also expected to hand debuts to Juma Balinya and Eddie Kapampa, two of their summer signings.

For Vipers, almost their entire squad is available for selection save for Nelito who is yet to have his documentation processes by the Federation. First-choice goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora who got injured in the 8-1 Uganda Cup final victory over BUL has since recovered and tipped to start. Bright Anukani is the only new acquisition expected to feature in the match-day squad for the game.

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides since October 2010. In the past 22 meetings, Vipers have won 14, Police five with the other three ending in draws. Vipers come into the game unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Cops, winning all of them. The last time Vipers failed to win a match against Police was in October 2017 when the Cops walked away 2-1 winners. Vipers have won each of their past three visits to Police, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice.

