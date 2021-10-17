StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Police FC 0-2 Vipers SC

Omondi Stadium

Sunday, 17-10-2021

Vipers SC took care of Police FC 2-0 in a StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixture played at Lugogo on Sunday, October 17.

Milton Karisa and Ceaser Manzoki orchestrated the victory with a goal each on a day that Vipers asserted authority throughout.

Kalisa put Roberto Oliviera’s side ahead moments after David Bagoole had been replaced by Karim Watambala in a tactical switch.

The second came early in the second period as Manzoki lashed onto Watambala’s poor ball-control before expertly poking into the back of the net.

Despite their dominance, Vipers did not create so much in the final third like they did in the Uganda Cup semis, last month against the same opposition.

Police looked better than they did in the Cup but just like they have always done, could not stop the Venoms from taking the day.

Their best chance to score fell to Brian Mululi but could not convert after Tonny Mawejje had caught Siraje Ssentamu, in possession.

Vipers move to fourth on the log and they are one of only four sides to win on match-day one so far.

In their next fixtures, the Venoms host Wakiso Giants on Friday while Police are away to BUL on the same day.

The other game played on Sunday ended in a 3-0 away victory for KCCA FC over Wakiso Giants.

