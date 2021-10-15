StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC 3-1 Bright Stars FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Friday, 15-10-2021

Mbarara City produced a scintillating performance to beat Bright Stars 3-1 in their opening game of the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign.

Henry Kitegenyi, Karim Ramathan and Solomon Okwalinga were all on target for the Ankole Lions while the returning Nelson Ssenkatuka netted for the visitors.

Mbarara who had lost their last two games against Bright Stars took the lead on 33 minutes through Kitengenyi who calmly slotted past Simon Tamale.

Six minutes later, Ramadan rose highest to head home from Jasper Aheebwa’s corner-kick.

Two minutes into the second half, Okwalinga headed in a third for the hosts off Steven Othieno’s cross.

The Stars were given a lifeline moments later as Ssenkatuka dispatched from the spot after Hillary Mukundane had brought down Jospeh Janjali in the area.

Bright Stars will feel aggrieved in the manner of the loss as they looked the better side in the early exchanges.

However, Ssenkatuka was guilty of missing twice in quick succession as he was denied by the brilliant Muhamad Ssekeba.

The win sees Mbarara City climb top of the log with three points while Bright Stars who ended last campaign in scintillating form are yet to get off the mark.

In their next games, Mbarara City are away to Tooro United on Saturday, October 23 while Bright Stars host Onduparaka FC the day before.

In the other games played on Friday, Arua Hill SC defeated Express FC 2-0 at Wankulukuku while Onduparaka FC were held to a 1-1 draw at home to UPDF FC.

