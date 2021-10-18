Busoga United got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to a 2-0 win away to Gaddafi FC on Monday, October 17.

Two calamitous second half minutes saw the game that had looked to be in Gaddafi’s control head into the visitors’ favour.

Goalkeeper Paul Mujwampani was caught in no man’s land as Anwar Ntege pounced on a long ball before squaring it for Elvis Ngondwe who side-footed it into the bottom corner to hand Busoga the lead.

A minute later, Peter Onzima took advantage of poor defending to set up Ntege for the second.

Gaddafi who were playing in their first-ever top-flight match had had the best opportunities in the first half but could not capitalise.

Andrew Kaggwa forced Michael Nantamu in the Busoga goal into an angled save before Umaru Kyeyune flushed a cross-shot across goal after he was set up by Joel Madondo.

Kyeyune also speculatively shot wide after Busoga tamely cleared Naziru Sserwadda’s cross.

Substitute Alex Kitata had a late chance to bring Gaddafi back into the contest but shot weakly at Namtamu, while inside the six-yard box, after the substitute was set up by Steven Munguci.

The only negative for Busoga was Ngondwe’s late sending off for accumulation of two yellow cards in the contest.

In their next games, Gaddafi are away to KCCA FC on Saturday, October 23 while Busoga will host URA FC on Friday, November 03.

Related