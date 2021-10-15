The Uganda U20 Women’s will face Botswana in the third round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

According to the pairings released on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Botswana will host the first leg between December 2-4th.

Uganda ejected Kenya 10-3 on aggregate to qualify for the third round. Burundi who also saw off Namibia will take on Gambia.

For Botswana, they eliminated Angola 8-1 on aggregate in the second round.

Ethiopia who eliminated Rwanda 8-0 on aggregate will face another CECAFA team Tanzania.

The Tanzanian team eliminated Eritrea in the second round.

The qualifiers that started last August with 40 teams have now entered the third round with 16 teams.

The best two teams will book the tickets to represent Africa at the World Cup in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to take place in Costa Rica.

The Complete Third round of Qualification ties

-Tanzania vs Ethiopia

-South Africa vs Ghana

-Morocco vs Senegal

-Cameroon vs Nigeria

-Botswana vs Uganda

-Zambia vs Congo

-Burundi vs Gambia

-Guinea vs Gabon

