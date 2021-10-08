FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers – Return Leg

Uganda vs Kenya (Agg: 7-2)

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Friday, October 8 @4pm

The Uganda U20 Women’s national football team will be out to seal their spot in the second round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers when they take on Kenya at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Friday, October 8.

The two nations are facing off in the second leg of their first-round tie with Uganda leading 7-2 after victory in Nairobi.

Ayub Khalifan’s side were rampant in Nairobi and will hope it is a comfortable game for them on their own patch.

However, Khalifan is hoping his charges will not underestimate the opposition.

“We go into Friday’s game with full focus and commitment and our target is earn maximum points. Khalifan said ahead of the game.

“I believe Kenya have made better preparations than in the first leg and will come in better shape.

“We will not underestimate them because this is football and anything can happen.

“I have tried to emphasize to the players that the job is not yet done. We had the same scenario with the U17 team two years ago when we lost 2-1 away in Tanzania, our opponents despised us in the return leg and we ended up winning 5-0 at home.”

Team Captain Fauzia Najjemba is optimistic the team will be able to win at home and advance to the next stage.

“We are ready for tomorrow’s as players, the coaches have prepared us well and our focus is to win. Najjemba said.

“We won the first leg but that is behind us now and the target is to win at home so that we progress to the next level.”

Midfielders Shamirah Nalugya and Shakira Nyinagahirwa had slight knocks but gave both recovered and will be available for selection. The rest of the players are fit and hoping to be selected by the technical team.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Kenya will face South Africa at the second round.

Related