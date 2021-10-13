Record Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa has been left out of the latest Uganda Premier League fixtures.

This is was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon after the Secretariat released the final first round fixtures for the 2021/22 season.

The league will kick-off this weekend on October 15th 2021.

In a draft fixtures, SC Villa was one of the five clubs that were yet to confirm a home ground for the upcoming season alongside with UPDF, URA, Gaddafi and Tooro United but the later four have since all confirmed their grounds.

But due to their failure to name a CEO coupled with lack of proper management at the club, they have been excluded from the final fixtures.

The jogoos were set to open their campaign with a home game against BUL FC but this can’t now be possible unless the club fulfills the minimum licensing requirements set up FUFA.

Busoga United who were omitted from draft fixtures have been included in the final fixtures and will play Gadaffi on matchday one.

Matchday one fixtures

Express Vs Arua Hill SC

Mbarara City FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars

Onduparaka Vs UPDF

Police FC Vs Vipers

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA FC

Gadaffi Vs Busoga United

URA Vs Tororo United

