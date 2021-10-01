Uganda women’s national netball team, She Cranes, Captain Peace Proscovia has returned to the United Kingdom’s Vitality Netball Superleague.

Proscovia joins Surrey Storm on a one-season deal for the 2022 campaign.

The 31-year old goal-shooter has been a free agent after her contract with Australian Suncorp Super Netball outfit Sunshine Lightning, ran out.

She returns to the UK following her successful stint with Loughborough Lightning between 2015 and 2019 where she won two Grand Slam Finals and a British Fast5 All-Stars Championship victory.

In the 2021 season with Sunshine Lightning, Proscovia worked at a 90 per cent accuracy rate, scoring 670 goals in 42 games for the Super Netball franchise.

According to Proscovia, returning to the UK is a blessing and she looks forward to playing for Storm and work together with everybody in it.

“I feel blessed to be given this opportunity,” Proscovia who has captained She Cranes since 2013 and has played at the 2015 and 2019 Netball World Cup and 2018 Common Wealth Games told Sky Sports about signing for Storm.

“I never thought that I could be offered a contract in England again but had faith that somehow one day I will get back. “I have always admired Mikki’s style of leadership and exited to be coached by her. I can’t wait to get back to England.”

Upon her return to England, Proscovia is eager to share the learnings she’s taken from Suncorp Super Netball.

“I will bring my extensive experience playing against some of the best defenders in the world under pressure. I will also bring my accuracy and dominance under the post and share my knowledge with the upcoming Surrey Storm shooters.”

Proscovia is the seventh signing announced by Surrey Storm ahead of the 2022 Vitality Netball Super league season.

