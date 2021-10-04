Onduparaka FC have announced striker Shaban Mohammad has returned to the club.

Shaban re-joins the Arua based side, four years after leaving them for KCCA FC.

He is understood to have signed a two-year deal with the Caterpillars.

His return was confirmed through a video posted on Onduparaka’s official social media platforms on Monday, October 4.

Shaban makes the return to Onduparaka after leaving them four years ago.

After impressing at KCCA FC, Shaban moved to Raja Casablanca for a single season.

He then signed for Vipers SC where he spent a two injury-troubled season.

Once regarding as the ‘next big thing’ in Ugandan football, Shaban now returns to Onduparaka in an attempt to revive his career.

The Caterpillars are in re-build mode at the moment having let go of over 14 players in the just-concluded transfer window.

They have made over 10 signing but neither of them will install hope in the fans than Shaban’s.

Last season, they finished a disappointing 13th in the UPL, their worst finish since promotion in 2016.

