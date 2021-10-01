Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has named the pool of 32 players to face Rwanda Amavubi Stars in the up-coming FIFA World Cup 2022 group E double header.

The pool has both foreign based and players from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League that will further be trimmed before travel to Rwanda.

Goalkeepers Isima Watenga and Charles Lukwago, Timothy Denis Awany, Fahad Bayo, Isaac Muleme, Moses Waiswa, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga and Mustafa Kizza are some of the foreign based players invited.

The foreign based players will start reporting for duty on Monday, 4th October 2021 in preparation for both legs.

There are 24 players who ply their trade in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on the team currently camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

32 for Rwanda clash

Goalkeepers

Charles Lukwago (Saint George), Isma Watenga (Chippa United), Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC).

Defenders

Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) , Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal), Timothy Awanyi (Ashdod).

Midfielders

Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers (KCCA FC), Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans), Khalid Aucho (Simba), Moses Waiswa (Supers Sport United).

Strikers

Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Fahad Bayo (Ashdod).

