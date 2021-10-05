The Uganda Cranes camp was on Monday night boosted by the arrival of three foreign-based players ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda is currently preparing for a double header against Rwanda, this week.

Timothy Awanyi, Fahad Bayo and Mustafa Kizza joined camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

The three arrived barely 24 hours after the second batch of foreign-based players that included Tadeo Lwanga, Khalid Aucho, Isaac Muleme, Moses Waiswa and Ismail Watenga had arrived.

Charles Lukwago was the first to jet into camp, last week.

With all the players that were summoned, now in camp, the Cranes are expected to continue preparations before departure to Kigali where they will play away to Rwanda on Thursday, October 7.

From there, Uganda will host the Amavubi Stars at Kitende on October 10.

Captain Khalid Aucho and head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will address the media on Tuesday, before the team departs for Rwanda.

The Cranes are currently third in group E with two points from as many games following goalless draws against Kenya and Mali.

The Cranes full squad

Goalkeepers

Charles Lukwago (Saint George), Isma Watenga (Chippa United), Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC).

Defenders

Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) , Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal), Timothy Awanyi (Ashdod).

Midfielders

Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers (KCCA FC), Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans), Tadeo Lwanga (Simba), Moses Waiswa (Supers Sport United).

Strikers

Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Fahad Bayo (Ashdod).

