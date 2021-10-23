Uganda premier league side KCCA FC continued with their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over league debutant Gaddaffi FC at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Midfielder Ashraf Mugume continued with his scoring form with his second goal of the campaign having also netted against Wakiso Giants, last week.

Mugume scored a beauty for the Kasasiro boy after 18minutes cruling in from just outside the area after he was set up by Gift Ali.

Forward Kasirye then rose highest to double the hosts’ off Innocent Wafula’s cross.

Brian Kalumba gave visitors hope eight minutes into the second half after collecting from Alex Kitatta.

Gaddafi Fc Forward Joel Madondo nearly equalized for the visitors only for his effort to head wide.

KCCA FC have now won back to back games having also taken care of Wakiso Giants 3-0 on match-day one.

Newbies Gaddaffi are still winless after two league after, also, losing at home against Busoga united, last week.

In their next league fixtures, KCCA FC play away to Busoga United while Gaddafi are away to Tooro United.

