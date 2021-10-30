Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 2-0 Tooro United FC

Omondi Stadium

Saturday, 30-10-2021

KCCA FC maintained their 100% winning start to the campaign thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tooro United FC.

Davis Kasirye and Julius Poloto scored the goals for KCCA on what was a smooth afternoon at Lugogo.

Kasirye opened the scoring on 13 minutes off Brian Majwega’s assist to send the Kasasiro Boys on their way to three points.

However, they had to wait until the 82 minutes to put the game to bed through substitute Julius Poloto.

Poloto had earlier replaced Sadat Anaku 20 minutes into the second half as Morley Byekwaso went for the kill.

The result means KCCA maintain top spot with 12 points from four games.

For Tooro United, they succumb to their first loss of the season and stay on four points from three games.

In their next fixtures, KCCA are away to Bright Stars FC on Tuesday, November 02 while Tooro United host Busoga United on Friday, November 05.

The other games played on Saturday saw Express FC and Vipers SC draw 2-2 at Wankulukuku, BUL FC defeated Onduparaka FC 2-0 in Arua while Wakiso Giants FC squeezed past Busoga United 1-0 at Wakissha.

