StarTimes Uganda Premier League – Match-Day One

Gaddafi FC vs Busoga United FC

Gaddafi Arena Stadium

Monday, 18-10-2021 @4pm

Gaddafi FC will become the 5th side from Jinja to play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League since the turn of the Century.

The Soldier Boys were promoted to the top flight following victory over Proline FC in the FUFA Big League playoff final in August.

Abdul Mubarak Wamboya has since taken over from the unqualified Hussein Zungu with the latter becoming second in command.

Gaddafi have also made several signings but Paul Musamali and Faisal Muwawu are the big name acquisitions for the side.

Joel Madondo also opted to stay put at Gaddafi and their ability to hold onto such a prized assets will feel like a marquee signing.

Ushering Gaddafi to the ‘big-boys club’ will be another Jinja side in Busoga United.

Busoga United narrowly survived the drop last season and are tipped by many to go down this time round.

They secured this season’s licence at the 11th hour as they could not raise the required number of players before deadline.

At the end of last season, players left the Students sighting poor working conditions and Busoga will have to work extra hard and dig deep to ensure survival this time round.

Abby Kikomeko is still the man in charge despite coming close to an exit in the off-season and he will hope his new signings mixed with the old players that stayed put can get the job done, starting on Monday

Gaddafi FC will be without a host of players on Monday. Jamaldine Buchochora has a muscle issue, Hassan Musana has a toe injury while Amos Kirya has a knee injury.

For Busoga United, exciting youngster Edrine Opala and Junior Mukisa are ruled out due to injuries. The club is also still sweating over licences of some other players.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. Busoga United come into the game having won all of their past three Jinja derbies, all against BUL FC. Busoga come into the game without victory in any of their last six competitive fixtures (D3 L3). Away from home, they have won only one of their last seven visits (D1 L5).

Related