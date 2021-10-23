SC Villa have received the go ahead to take part in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

This was confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) through a statement released on Saturday, October 23.

The Federation noted that they had received communication for the Jogoos indicating that they had held an Extra Ordinary Club Congress on the same day (Saturday) and resolved to hold elections by Saturday, November 13.

As a result, the Federation ordered the concerned bodies to include Villa on the UPL fixtures, immediately.

The Federation also noted that the licence shall be withdrawn if the club fails to full-fill their resolutions.

“FUFA has received communication from Sports Club Villa indicating that the Extra Ordinary Club Congress held on Saturday 23rd October 2021 at Serena Hotel- Kigo resolved; Sports Club Villa shall undertake the election of the Club President and the entire Executive Board by Saturday 13th November 2021 in accordance with the Club Statutes that were approved by FUFA. The statement read.

“In addition to the provisions of Sports Club Villa Statutes, the eligibility criteria for the Candidates of the Position of Club President of Sports Club Villa shall include vetting and approval by the Board of the Registered Trustees of the Villa Members Trust.

“Sports Club Villa has requested FUFA that considering the above Club Congress resolutions, the Club is issued with a provisional club license for the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League Season.

“FUFA has now granted Sports Club Villa a conditional and provisional club license subject to the terms in the Club Congress resolutions presented to FUFA.

“However, FUFA shall withdraw immediately the provisional license in the event that the club fails to fulfil the resolutions against which the license has been issued.

“FUFA has directed its various Bodies concerned with the organisation of the FUFA Competitions to include Sports Club Villa in the FUFA Competitions fixtures inclusive of the fixtures of the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League with immediate effect.”

Related